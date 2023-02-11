Here comes the sun — and then the rain

If the winter blues have you dreaming of spring, then a bit of good news is in order with a weekend full of sunshine in London’s forecast — but you better enjoy it while it lasts.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 3 C. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Overnight on Saturday, skies will remain clear with the winds expected to die down around midnight. The low will dip down to – 6 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.

For the latter half of the weekend, Londoners can expect sunny skies and a high of 6 C.

Overnight Sunday, skies will remain clear with a low of – 5 C.

The start of the workweek will begin on a cloudier note, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries expected and a high of 5 C.

Monday night will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers of flurries, and a low of – 2 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 8 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High of 11 C.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High of 8 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High of – 4 C.