Here are the five candidates council chose in police board selection do over

A council committee has chosen five finalists for an appointment to the London Police Services Board (LPSB) — including a pair of finalists from the first selection process.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) required only one round of voting to narrow the list of 54 applicants down to five who will be invited for interviews

The candidates are:

Gita Canaran (11 votes) - a trauma therapist and Clinical Psychologist who focusses on the treatment of first responders

Ryan Gauss (10 votes) - Director of Operations and Personnel for member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos, 2022 Campaign Manager for Mayor Josh Morgan, worked 10 years in a civilian role with RCMP

Joseph Wabegijig (10 votes) - Executive Director of Atlohsa Family Healing Services, served on one of Ontario’s largest First Nations Police Board, former senior policy advisor to Federal Government

Stephen D’Amelio (8 votes) - Former President of Pride London who re-engaged relationship between the 2SLGBTQIA community and London Police.

Michele Anderson (7 votes) - Associate Director of Student Experience-Academic Support and Engagement at Western University and Vice Chair of the Inter-University Disabilities Issues Association of Ontario

Gauss and Wabegijig were the first and second place finishers during a selection process last month.

However, Gauss’ appointment would have left the seven-member LPSB with only one member from a diverse background.

On April 4, council paused the appointment process and referred the matter back to the committee for another vote.

A date will be set for the 15 members of council to conduct an interview with each finalist.