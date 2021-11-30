Hensall, Ont. trio facing charges after weekend home invasion

Exeter, Ont. -

Three Hensall, Ont. residents are charged after a weekend home invasion in Seaforth, according to OPP.

Around 7:15 p.m., a man showed up at the OPP office in Seaforth to report that the incident had just taken place at a home on Main Street.

After investigating, police learned three people attended the victim’s home, forced their way in and proceeded to assault the victim and a friend. The accused also reportedly stole a quantity of cash and fled the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the accused and they were all arrested and taken into custody.

Two 30-year-old men from Hensall and a 25-year-old woman from Hensall all face the following charges:

Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Robbery with Violence

Forcible Confinement

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Assault Cause Bodily Harm - Choke

Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke Another Person

All three accused remain in custody with upcoming court dates.