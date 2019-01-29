

Scott Miller, CTV London





Paul Henderson celebrated his 76th birthday being serenaded at the House of Commons.

After signing him Happy Birthday, they voted unanimously to encourage the Hockey Hall of Fame to reconsider inducting the Lucknow native.

Henderson, who scored the winning goal in the 72 Summit Series, was in Ottawa Monday to kick off a renewed push by hockey historian Liam McGuire to get the Bruce County-born hockey hero elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Henderson has support from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer.

All that's left is to wait to see if the hockey world listens.