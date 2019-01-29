Featured
Henderson heading to Hockey Hall of Fame?
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 5:02PM EST
Paul Henderson celebrated his 76th birthday being serenaded at the House of Commons.
After signing him Happy Birthday, they voted unanimously to encourage the Hockey Hall of Fame to reconsider inducting the Lucknow native.
Henderson, who scored the winning goal in the 72 Summit Series, was in Ottawa Monday to kick off a renewed push by hockey historian Liam McGuire to get the Bruce County-born hockey hero elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Henderson has support from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer.
All that's left is to wait to see if the hockey world listens.
Legendary visit today. The iconic moments Paul Henderson gave us are part of Canadian history – it’s time to enshrine him in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and let his legacy be forever etched among the greats. #PutPaulintheHall pic.twitter.com/5VYY6b1dtH— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2019