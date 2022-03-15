Helping international students and newcomers to London, Ont.

A new partnership will help Ukrainian refugees who end up in London, Ont.

The London Ukrainian Humanitarian Action (LUHA) Working Group is teaming up with the Cross Cultural Learners Centre (CCLC) to provide integration services and support to newcomers.

“We want to support newcomers settling in London who have been affected by the crisis in the

Ukraine” says Executive Director, Valerian Marochko. “Every year, the CCLC welcomes

Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers who are fleeing war, violence, and persecution from

All over the world. We will continue to help and welcome all newcomers to Canada.”

According to a joint statement by the two organizations, CCLC will be able to actively help with English programs, employment and newcomer services, and community connection.

“We cannot change the fact that the war has started in Ukraine but we can control how we

respond to the humanitarian crisis,” says Marat Slessarev, chair of LUHA . “We can start by addressing the needs right here in our backyard, starting with the international students affected by the war.”

The student campaign is meant to help provide direct, current and continued care assistance to international students in London and surrounding areas, who are directly affected by the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

The support is not limited to students from Ukraine, but all international students affected by the war.