LONDON, ONT. -- Those struggling with electricity bills during the pandemic will receive support from the Ontario government.

Residents in Elgin-Middlesex-London who use provincial electricity will receive help if they struggle to pay their energy bills due to COVID-19.

Initiatives include $9 million dollars for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), $8 million dollars for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Businesses (CEAP-SB), and an extension of the Ontario Energy Board's winter disconnection ban until July 31 to ensure no one is disconnected from their natural gas or electricity service.

The government will continue to suspend the time-of-use (TOU) electricity rates.

"While we make progress to contain this deadly virus, we know people will need to stay home when possible and businesses will need ongoing support as we gradually and safely reopen the economy, said Premier Ford.

"Providing additional rate relief, flexibility and customer choice will help ensure everyone can recover from this extraordinary crisis and get back to a life that is as normal as possible."

Beginning today, customers will be billed on a new fixed COVID-19 Recovery Rate of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour.

Fixed rates for customers who pay TOU rates also begin today, 24 hours a day, seven days a week as families continue to spend more time at home.

The COVID-19 Recovery Rate will continue until October 31 of this year, followed by a new customer choice initiative.

As of November 1, customers can choose a plan that works best for them and their family.

Electricity bills continue to be subsidized by 31.8 per cent through the Ontario Electricity Rebate.