LONDON, ONT -- For Tristan Roby his mother is his Rock, but now the young man, who suffered major brain and body injuries in a 2019 hit-and run crash on Exeter Road, has another ‘rocker’ behind him.

The popular 80’s band ‘Helix’, still fronted by London’s own Brian Vollmer is headlining an online show this Saturday with numerous big names including country star Tim Hicks.

The concert will stream for free on Planet Helix.com, but there is a big button reminding people to donate to Tristan.

Vollmer says, even in the pandemic, he felt he needed to help the young man.

“Throughout COVID we tend to focus inward on our own problems, and then I see this young boy who’s whole life is ahead of him, and I thought this is the charity we should get involved in an see if we can’t make a difference in this man’s life.”

Abby, fan of the band herself, is thrilled Vollmer, is stepping up to help. She even welcomed him to mask up this week and briefly meet Tristian to present him with a Helix T-Shirt.

“We’re all definitely fans, so we’re rocking on over here.”

“Rocking” has been a challenge of late for Tristan. Since November seizures have taken a toll.

“It’s a battlefield. He just kind of comes back and then something hits him down,” said Abby.

Still a plan to get expensive stem cell therapy in the U.S. is moving ahead.

The concert’s goal of $12,000 will help along with financial support already provided by the community.

Abby says the ‘love’ keeps her and Tristan going.

“You know you’re feeling down and depleted and you think of all the support and everybody you have behind you and this fundraiser really going to help us to see that Tristan gets the therapies he needs over the next couple of months. Hopefully he’ll soon be able to tell everyone how he’s doing, not me.”

Vollmer says all the funds donated during the show will go directly to Tristan’s care.