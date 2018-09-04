

Eyes in the sky are credited for helping locate a suspect near Harriston Tuesday.

Huron County OPP were conducting a criminal investigation near Teeswater in the County of South Bruce.

It began in the area of Concession Road 4 at Side Road 25 around 6:00 a.m.

The Emergency Response Team was conducting containment when a vehicle entered the area and was observed driving in a dangerous manner, police said.

A helicopter was called in to assist ground units by monitoring the vehicle’s location.

The vehicle was travelling on Wellington Road 87 when it entered a cornfield, trying to evade the helicopter.

Two suspects within fled on foot through the cornfield and wooded areas.

OPP members and two canine units tracked and arrested the male and female suspects near Harriston, approximately 40 kilometres from where the containment began.

They were transported to a local operations centre for further processing.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Wellington Road 87 was closed between Highway 23 and Minto School Road 7, but since reopened.