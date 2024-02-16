Heavy truck detour routes take effect Friday

Big trucks will be driving around Walkerton for the foreseeable future.

Heavy truck detours have been set up to keep “big rigs” off the Durham Street bridge in Walkerton.

The bridge, built in the 1930s, either needs to be fully rebuilt or repaired.

Until Bruce County council decides which path to take, heavy trucks are being directed to stay off the bridge, which is located on the eastern side of Walkerton.

Initial plans to rebuild the 85-year-old bridge with a time frame of 2 years and a cost estimate of $10+ million angered many Walkerton downtown business owners who would have been cut off from many of their customers for an extended period of time.

A new plan recently emerged that would see the bridge repaired. While that plan hasn’t been fully costed, it’s expected it would take much less time and cost much less as well.

Bruce County council is expected to make a decision shortly on whether to repair or rebuild the bridge. In the meantime, a large detour will force trucks around Walkerton.

Heavy truck detour routes around Durham Street bridge in Walkerton. (Source: Bruce County)

