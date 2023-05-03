Heavy traffic on 401 after transport trucks collide south of London, Ont.

Traffic was backed up on the 401 westbound lanes following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

The London Fire Department said two transport trucks collided west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

No injuries were reported, and no charges have been released.

Fire crews said they cleared the scene just after 4 p.m.

