

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as heavy snowfall is possible in the area Thursday night.

The statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Oxford, Sarnia-Lambton and Elgin.

Rain is expected to develop Thursday as a strong low pressure system approaches the area. The rain will likely change to snow late in the day as colder air moves into the region.

The agency says there is still considerable uncertainty about how the weather system will develop, but there is a potential for snowfall amounts in excess of 15 centimeters late Thursday into Friday morning for portions of southwestern Ontario.

In addition, strong and gusty northeast winds to 60 km/h may result in areas of blowing snow and very poor visibility.

Conditions should improve Friday morning as the weather system responsible moves away from the area.