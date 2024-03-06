Heavy smoke spotted in downtown London, Ont. fire

A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call indicated heavy smoke coming from the third floor of a century-old multi-unit structure.

London police immediately blocked Dundas Street traffic between William and Maitland streets.

Firefighters entered the building and were able to knock down the blaze within minutes.

It is believed no one was injured.

The cause has yet to be determined.