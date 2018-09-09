

CTV London





Pull out your umbrellas, the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon will affect the London region.

A special weather statement has been issued for London and Middlesex, as well as Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford.

Elgin County is also under a rainfall warning.

Rain is expected Sunday night and Monday as the system moves in.

Total rainfall amounts in the range of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time the rain tapers to scattered showers Monday night.

Elgin could receive up to 50 mm.