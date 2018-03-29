

CTV London





There is a heavy police presence near Bluevale this morning, but OPP have not said what the nature of the investigation is.

Several police cruisers are on scene at C Line Road near Kieffer Road.

Police tape can be seen around a property in the area which is remote.

Initial reports were that there was a shooting however police have no confirmed that information.

Police did say that the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.