Heavy police presence near Bluevale
Heavy police presence near Bluevale on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 29, 2018 10:54AM EDT
There is a heavy police presence near Bluevale this morning, but OPP have not said what the nature of the investigation is.
Several police cruisers are on scene at C Line Road near Kieffer Road.
Police tape can be seen around a property in the area which is remote.
Initial reports were that there was a shooting however police have no confirmed that information.
Police did say that the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.