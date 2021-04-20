LONDON, ONT. -- London police say they are assisting another police agency with an investigation in southwest London.

Heavily armed officers with the London Police Service converged in the area of Springbank Drive and Kernohan Parkway, just east of Wonderland Road, shortly after midday.

London police say they are on scene in connection with an ongoing investigation by another force.

Police could be heard asking for someone to come out of the home as officers in full tactical gear stood outside.

More than half-a-dozen police vehicles were visible at the scene, including an armoured vehicle.

Traffic was being redirected through an area parking lot to get around the location.

There is no threat to public safety, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more to come.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine