Heavy police presence in North London for ongoing weapons investigation
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 4:56PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 27, 2020 9:12PM EST
London Police Service seen on Attawandaron Road in Northwest London, on Sunday Dec. 27 (Gord Young/Viewer)
LONDON, ONT -- London Police say emergency response unit and several uniformed officers are on scene of a weapons investigation in North London on Sunday.
Several police cruisers were called to Attawandaron road at approximately 3:20 p.m. for an ongoing weapons investigation.
