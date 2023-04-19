Heavy police presence in London, Ont.'s east end

London Police Service responded to reports of possible gunfire near Dundas Street and Wavell Street.

Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they discovered evidence to support that a gun was fired.

Police are not releasing more information at this time, but said no one was injured and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

—With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland