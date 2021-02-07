Advertisement
Heavy police presence in Ingersoll Ont., after unconfirmed reports of shooting
Published Sunday, February 7, 2021 2:17PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 7, 2021 2:21PM EST
Significant police presence at 31 Thames St. South in Ingersoll. Seen on February, 7, 2021 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News)
Share:
INGERSOLL, ONT -- A significant police presence has cornered off a parking lot at 31 Thames St. South in Ingersoll, Sunday afternoon.
There are unconfirmed reports that a shooting took place at the location at noon on Sunday.
Police forensics are on scene.
More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES