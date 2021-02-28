Advertisement
Heavy police presence clears in Woodstock, man arrested
(Source: Woodstock Police Service / Facebook)
LONDON, ONT. -- A heavy police presence in Woodstock has cleared after the public was told to avoid the area for several hours.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Woodstock Police asked the public to avoid the area of Main Street, near Douglas Street in Woodstock.
Police say they were responding to a report of a man causing damage to a residence who was already wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a Peace Officer.
The 74-year-old Woodstock man was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. and transported to hospital for assessment, though no injuries were reported.
A replica firearm was seized.
He has since been additionally charged with mischief - destroys or damages property.
As of 3 a.m. police said they had cleared the scene without incident.
- With files from CTV's Tammy Heisel