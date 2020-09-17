Advertisement
Heavy police presence at south London townhouse
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:53PM EDT
Police surround a townhouse in London, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Viewer photo)
LONDON, ONT. -- Heavily armoured police surround a townhome unit at Jalna Boulevard and Sholto Drive on Thursday morning.
Neighbours tell CTV News at least a half-dozen officers in tactical gear descended on an end-unit in the complex.
One neighbour says two officers with rifles entered the home without force.
Police in plain clothes remained at the scene at the noon-hour.
Witnesses say they did not see police make any arrests.
There are no further details at this time on the nature of the investigation.
