LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police have flooded the city's downtown following a report of an armed robbery at a Dundas Street business.

Police say initial reports suggest a robbery at Gizmo Direct, where a male with a knife entered the store and stole an item.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect fled and was last seen running north on Wellington Street.

He is described as white, about five feet ten inches tall, with a slim build and dark hair.

He was wearing a black coat, black ball cap and a red shirt, and was carrying a black backpack.

A number of units have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Police say nearby schools have been advised of the situation, but there is no word on a lockdown at any of them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers.