Heavy fog blankets region, impacting morning travel

London, Ont. -

Heavy Fog in parts of the region made morning travel difficult.

Particularly in Oxford, Middlesex and Huron Counties where school buses were cancelled or delayed.

A heavy band of fog descended over the area and reduced visibility to less than half a kilometre in many areas.

Even in parts of London, it was a challenge to see at a distance.

Although morning buses were cancelled, most operators did offer a return service for students who made it to school.