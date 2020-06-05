MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP have apprehended a suspect after an incident involving heavy equipment in Carrick Township on Friday afternoon.

Provincial police blocked off roads between the Clifford and Mildmay, Ont. areas as they pursued a driver who was believed to have stolen a payloader.

The chase started around 1 p.m. when police tried to pull the driver over and then continued along Grey Road 10.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

CTV's Scott Miller is en route and will have more information as it becomes available.