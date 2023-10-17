London

    • Heated exchange leads to abrupt ending of Sarnia council meeting

    A Sarnia city council meeting ended abruptly Monday afternoon after Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Coun. Bill Dennis became engaged in a heated exchange, which included personal attacks.

    The exchange came after Greg McConkey, a member of the City of Sarnia Environmental Advisory Committee, had completed a presentation on the impacts of the Federal government’s carbon tax, which broadly endorsed the measure.

    Council members were given the opportunity to ask questions.

    Dennis told the meeting that he had previously asked for a public consultation process and questioned why that hasn’t been done.

    Based on video from the recorded meeting, he then went on to offer his own criticism of the carbon tax before he was stopped by Bradley, prompting the testy exchange.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

