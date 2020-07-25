LONDON, ONT -- Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for most counties in southwestern Ontario as hot humid weather is expected to carry through Monday.

Heat Warnings will be issued when there are two consecutive days forecasted to have daytime highs of 31 degrees or more or a humidex higher than 40 degrees.

According to Environment Canada hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at a higher risk for heat related illnesses.

In the London region the humidex is forecasted to be up to 43 degrees.

The counties affected are:

London-Middlesex

Windsor-Essex

Chatham-Kent

Sarnia-Lambton

Elgin

Oxford

Norfolk

Brant

Huron-Perth

Waterloo-Wellington

Heat warnings are also in place for areas around Toronto and stretching to the Ottawa region.

The public is reminded to check on vulnerable family members, to take precautions when heading outside, and to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Temperatures are forecasted to return to below 30 degrees on Tuesday.