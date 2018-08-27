

CTV London





A heat warning is in effect for the London region as humidity and heat are expected to last until Wednesday.

The alert is in place across southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid airmass from the American Mid-West is forecast to reach the area Sunday and remain in place through Tuesday night.

On Monday the high in London is expected to be 31 and feel like 41.

Overnight low temperatures will only fall to the low 20s, providing little relief from the heat, the agency says.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water, Environment Canada advises.