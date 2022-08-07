Heat warning remains in effect Monday: Environment Canada

Most of southwestern Ontario remains under a heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a heat warning is currently in effect for the region for Sunday, as temperatures are forecasted to swell to 30 C, peaking at 40 C.

The following local regions are currently under a heat warning:

London-Middlesex

Sarnia-Lambton

Oxford-Brant

Elgin

Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent

The heat warning is in effect until Tuesday, when cooler temperatures are forecasted for the region.

Residents are urged to drink lots of water and limit their exposure to the outdoors.