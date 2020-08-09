LONDON, ONT. -- Monday will be a scorcher as both Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit have heat warnings in effect for the region.

Temperatures on Monday could reach 32 degrees, with a humidex of 41.

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be between 20 to 23 degrees.

Tuesday won't be quite as hot with a humidex of 37, but storms are possible.

"While taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we also need to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from the potential harmful health effects that come from extended exposure to high temperatures and humidity," says Randy Walker, public health inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

"We continue to recommend covering exposed skin, wearing a hat, drinking plenty of water and using sunscreen."

Heat warnings are also in effect for Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Norfolk Counties.