Heat warning persists into first day of summer, severe thunderstorm warning issued
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning as meteorologists track a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Wind gusts reaching 90 km/h are possible, as well as brief land spout tornadoes.
Impacted locations include Ingersoll, Dorchester, Thamesford and Putnam.
Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Also, a prolonged heat event continues through Friday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected.
“Another sticky, steamy day,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A mix of sun and cloud across the area. The high in London, 31 [degrees], feeling like 40.”
Atchison said there is a risk of thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon in some areas.
“Conditions over the next seven [days] looking quite hot as we officially welcome summer, “said Atchison. “Feeling like 40 heading into the weekend.”
Monday will be a quick break from the heat with a forecasted high of 24 degrees.
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.
The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Monday: Sunny. High 26.
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 27.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Great screen legend:' Family, peers and the public react to the death of Donald Sutherland
Family, peers and famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
New Canadian citizenship rules for those born abroad delayed until at least August
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents will have to wait until at least August to be eligible for citizenship.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Calls for change to B.C.'s child protection system after disturbing case of neglect
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Who would steal a memorial plaque in Cambridge?
Multiple plaques – one honouring a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a young boy who both drowned in 1998 – have gone missing in Cambridge.
-
Police seek new tips in Elmira jewelry store theft
Police have released new photos of two people they’re trying to identify as part of their investigation into a jewelry store theft in Elmira.
-
Happy ending for dog found in outhouse holding tank in Guelph, Ont.
Cleo the dog has a new home after it was found starving and covered in human waste at a conservation area in Guelph, Ont.
Windsor
-
OPP launch 'death investigation' in Harrow
Officers have taped off a residence on Erie Road, just south of Dunn Road.
-
Buses destroyed by fire in Essex County
A number of school buses went up in flames during a fire in an Essex storage lot Wednesday evening.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.
Barrie
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Serious collision in Tiny Township under investigation
Emergency crews attended a serious collision in Tiny Township Thursday afternoon that injured one person.
-
Court appearance for Barrie men charged in pool installation fraud case
Two Barrie men charged with fraud concerning an alleged pool company scam made their first court appearance on Thursday in Midland.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
-
Mayor criticizes decision to close Pimisi Station to O-Train riders on Canada Day
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
-
O-Train running at reduced speeds during hot and humid weather
OC Transpo says Confederation Line trains will operate at a maximum speed of 50 kilometres per hour on above ground sections of the track until temperatures drop below 30 C
Toronto
-
Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say
A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.
-
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
-
TTC CEO Rick Leary announces resignation
TTC CEO Rick Leary has announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the summer.
Montreal
-
Passengers asked to plan ahead as Montreal-Trudeau airport expecting summer travel surge
Almost seven million people are expected to fly in and out of the Montreal-Trudeau airport over the next three months — a record amount. With some tricks to avoid more hold-ups, passengers are being asked to plan ahead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
STM to add new reserved bus lanes, hoping to attract more riders
Montreal's public transit agency, the STM, is implementing new measures to increase the reliability of its buses in hopes of attracting more riders.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
Winnipeg
-
'Robust, comprehensive and thorough' landfill search underway, excavation to begin this fall: Manitoba premier
The Manitoba government says a robust, comprehensive and thorough search to recover the remains of two Indigenous women in a Winnipeg area landfill is underway, with excavations of the landfill expected to begin this fall.
-
This Manitoba lake has been named one of the most beautiful in the world
A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.
-
Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC
Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and hail.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
-
Charges laid after thief stole $5K of meat from Calgary business
Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen case of theft that saw an estimated $5,000 of meat taken from a local business.
-
Calgarians celebrate long-lasting legacy of welcoming newcomers for World Refugee Day
Calgarians are celebrating World Refugee Day and commemorating the city’s long-lasting legacy of welcoming newcomers who have been forced to flee their counties to escape conflict or persecution.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with 41 offences in $900K drug bust
A man wanted in connection to a large drug bust was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel on Tuesday and is now facing 41 charges in relation to it.
-
Winter in June, again: Oilers and Panthers send this hockey season stretching into summer
It's officially summer, and the best two teams in hockey during the winter months of the 2023-24 NHL season are still playing.
-
Is that Connor McDavid? Oilers fan decorates yard with life-size player paintings
It's hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the fence of Warren Sillanpaa's downtown home.
Vancouver
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
-
Surrey Police Service officer charged with excessive speeding
A Surrey Police Service officer has been charged with excessive speeding in an incident that unfolded about a year ago.
-
'More a polemic than a pleading': B.C. naturopath's lawsuit over 'hypothetical' vaccine requirement dismissed
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue the provincial government over a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that doesn't currently exist has been dismissed.