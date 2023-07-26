Heat warning leads into what is predicted to be hot month of August

It’s a bad day for your air conditioner to break down.

“It’s only mid-week, but it’s been a long week already,” said Josh Bettencourt, service technician with Peter Inch and Associates.

With a heat warning in place over the next few days, air conditioning technicians are busy responding to service calls.

"We’re seeing a lot of dirty furnace filters, that involves the A/C,” said Bettencourt. “There’s also a coil [in the front of the unit] that gets plugged up, so that's the most common things."

Environment Canada said temperatures in the London, Ont. region will exceed 30 degrees Celsius in the over the next few days, with overnight lows remaining in the 20's.

This is statically the week of the year where the temperatures are the warmest, but up to this point, we have only had four days above the 30 degree Celsius mark.

“Temperatures have been normal, so not the extremes we are seeing in the southern U.S., or in Europe,” said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada. “People going to Grand Bend or the cottage, this is the weather you want at this time. It’s not excruciatingly hot to cause health problems, but rather kind of a typical London kind of summery days.”

Service technician Josh Bettencourt of Peter Inch and Associates Heating and Air Conditioning fixed a broken air conditioner on July 26, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is warning people to stay hydrated and cool over the next few days, and seek shade whenever a possible.

However not everyone is complaining about the heat.

“An old man once said ‘when you get weather like this, you can hear the corn grow’,” said Crispin Colvin, a Middlesex County farmer.

Colvin is expecting a great yield this year after an up and down, roller-coaster start to the growing season.

“It started so dry,” said Colvin. “This cornfield for example, the first couple weeks it didn't grow more than a couple of inches. Once we got the rain and now we've got the heat, with the moisture in the soil things are going to take off.”

Phillips projects next month to be warm, with less rain than July.

“If you left your vacation to August, you might be rewarded,” said Phillips. “You might see some of those warm days that have been few and far between in the early part of the summer.”

Farmer Crispin Colvin from Thorndale, Ont., seen on July 26, 2023, said the heat is coming at the perfect time for his corn crop. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)