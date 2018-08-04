

CTV London





Two days of sweltering heat and humidity is expected for Southwestern Ontario on Sunday and Monday.

“A hot and humid air mass will move into Southern Ontario Sunday and remain in place through Monday. Daytime maximum values of 31 degrees or higher are expected on both Sunday and Monday with Humidex values near 40,” Environment Canada meteorologists said Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to fall Tuesday to 26 C, with a high chance of rainfall.

Those who regularly spend large amounts of time outdoors are asked to take precautions, along with children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Overnight temperatures during the next two days are not likely to fall below 20 C.