Heat warning continues for some areas until Monday

A heat warning remains in effect this weekend for the following areas:

Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County

Watford - Pinery Park - Eastern Lambton County

Daytime temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s with the humidex approaching 40 C.

The warning is expected to end by Sunday, continuing with a cold front expected on Monday.

As a reminder during the high temperatures, drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty, check on older family and friends, and never leave anyone including pets in a parked vehicle even in shaded areas.