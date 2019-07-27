

CTV London





Sarnia, Petrolia, Watford and Pinery Provincial Park are under a heat warning as the temperature rises and the humidity returns.

Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected this weekend and into next week.

The Lambton Public Health Unit has also posted a heat warning for Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs are expected to hit 31 degrees with overnight low temperatures only dipping to 21 degrees.

The agency says there may be brief relief from the heat on Sunday as showers or thunderstorms are possible.

A slightly cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Environment Canada suggests drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and staying in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, it says, and eat cool, light meals when it’s hot.