Heat warning and weather advisory in effect
A Heat Warning and Weather Advisory remains in effect this weekend for Middlesex-London including Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka.
Daytime humidex values reaching upwards of 42 C.
Officials warn of heat illness especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Conditions will also be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Saturday.
These types of funnel clouds generate by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.
Officials with Environment Canada warning to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously.
Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.
Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High of 31 C. Low of 20 C.
A similar forecast Sunday. High of 32 C. Low of 19 C.
Sunny skies Monday. High of 29 C. Low of 15.
A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs of 24 C and Lows dropping to 10 C.
Sunshine Thursday. High of 23 C. Low of 12 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane
Taliban forces have sealed off Kabul's airport to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies wound down a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan.
O'Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign
Erin O'Toole warned supporters Saturday that they're not welcome on the Conservative campaign if they engage in harassment and intimidation of other party leaders.
Canada suspending direct passenger flights from Morocco
Starting midnight Sunday morning, all direct passenger flights from Morocco to Canada will be suspended, Transport Canada announced, citing an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Conservatives opening up an advantage as Liberal support declines: Nanos data
The Conservatives have opened up an advantage as Liberal support declined over the past three days of the campaign, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research.
369 new Sask. COVID-19 cases marks largest single-day increase since January
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since January 15.
Hurricane Ida strengthening as Louisiana braces for impact
Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday.
Have you been harassed for protecting yourself against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have felt harassed when following public health orders or continuing to mask out of personal preference.
3-year-old dies after being struck by falling rock on Vancouver Island mini-golf course
A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a falling rock while playing miniature golf at Mount Washington on Vancouver Island.
Canadian government matching donations to help Haiti recover from earthquake
Canadians wanting to help Haiti’s earthquake recovery can now have their aid donations matched by the government.
Kitchener
-
Another 29 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region, one more related death reported
One more person in Waterloo Region has died from COVID-19, as health officials are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Young child dies after collision in Brantford
Brantford police are investigating a collision that resulted in a young child dying.
-
Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases in highest single-day case count since early June
Ontario is reporting over 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily case count since June 4.
Windsor
-
'It's illegal': Hundreds protest against mandatory vaccine policies
Close to 1,000 people gathered along Windsor’s riverfront protesting mandatory vaccine policies.
-
Search for Wheatley gas leak continues
On-scene monitoring continues this weekend in Wheatley after a explosion Thursday that injured 20 people.
-
Crash sends three people to hospital, witness says
Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Provincial Rd.
Barrie
-
First Nations communities pick up donated hockey equipment from Barrie for youth in need
The dreams of some young youth desperate to play Canada's game got one step closer to being fulfilled today.
-
Barrie police arrest man carrying handgun overnight Saturday
Barrie Police have charged one man for possession of a weapon after calls of an altercation overnight Saturday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
NDP Leader Singh pledges to forgive student debt during campaign stop in Sudbury
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was at Laurentian University on Saturday to support Sudbury candidate Nadia Verrelli and her push to become the next federal representative in what is sure to be a highly contested riding.
-
Recall on Kale and Chopped salads issued for products sold in northeast
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising residents that select salad products sold in the area have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.
-
Hockey movie coming to North Bay area
'The Prospect' will begin filming in January and will be shot in many arenas throughout North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa above 200; hospitalizations on the rise
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed active cases is above 200.
-
Ontario will unveil COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, source confirms
The Doug Ford government will unveil a COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, a senior government source confirms.
-
Ontario eyes COVID-19 vaccine passports and police provide a lesson to a driving instructor: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Toronto
-
Toronto Tiny Shelters announces it won't return this winter after legal fight with city
Khaleel Seivwright, of Toronto Tiny Shelters, announced Saturday that he reached a settlement with the City of Toronto, agreeing to halt the construction of tiny shelters on city-owned land.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport asks travellers to arrive early to accommodate anti-mask protest
Toronto Pearson Airport issued a statement instructing travellers departing Saturday to arrive early to accommodate an anti-mask protest taking place in terminal three.
-
Montreal
-
Quebec reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Quebec reported 604 new coronavirus cases since Friday’s update, for a total of 387,834 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
-
A police operation is underway for a home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal police have been conducting an operation regarding a home invasion since the morning of Aug. 28 in a residential area of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
'Completely inappropriate': Montreal hospital demands lab tech remove Nazi-filled social media posts
A lab technician who works at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has been told by her employer to remove posts from her social media account that included swastikas covering the Quebec flag and one that compared Premier Francois Legault to Hitler, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
'We were very concerned': Boys rescued at Cape Breton beach after current forces them into deep waters
A quiet, sunny afternoon at Mira Gut Beach quickly became a different story earlier this week after two boys started to drift out to sea.
-
COVID-19 outbreak causes container ship to be anchored off Halifax
Crew members on a container ship anchored just outside of the Halifax Harbour have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'We are strong, we are together': New Brunswick frontline workers march in solidarity
Hundreds of New Brunswickers laced up Saturday to say 'thank you' to frontline workers.
Winnipeg
-
'The Delta variant is here': Outbreak reported in First Nation care home in Manitoba
The chief of Sagkeeng First Nation says the community is dealing with an outbreak of nearly two dozen Delta variant cases within a care home.
-
'A strong step': Hockey Manitoba praises province's new health orders coming next week
New health orders coming next week are being welcomed by Hockey Manitoba, which says a COVID-19 immunization requirement will provide a comfort level for players and spectators alike.
-
Community rises to help Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs
A Winnipeg sourdough bakery facing expensive repairs is thanking community members who have been rising to the challenge by helping to cover repair costs.
Calgary
-
Calgary neighbours unite with Indigenous community in effort to strengthen relationships
In the spirit of respect and reconciliation, Calgary neighbours invited members of Tsuu’tina nation to the community of Lake Bonavista this weekend in a celebration of friendship and culture.
-
'The UCP has abandoned Albertans to the fourth wave': NDP rips COVID-19 comments by UCP caucus chair
Alberta NDP health critic David Shepherd ripped UCP caucus chair Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) Friday evening, after Neudorf appeared on a Lethbridge-based newscast to discuss the province's approach to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases during the fourth wave.
-
Motorcycle rally supports Albertans in recovery from addiction
Participants in a special event held by a Calgary centre for addiction recovery will be in for the ride of their life on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Sending the wrong message': Indigenous Albertans react to province not recognizing Sept. 30 as stat holiday
The regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association is angered the province will not legislate the recently created federal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.
-
Hospitalizations mounting as Alberta adds 1K new cases for 3rd straight day
There are 336 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 244 since the start of the month and the highest patient count since June 7.
-
Alberta delays 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries in Edmonton as COVID-19 cases rise
Up to 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries will be postponed in the Edmonton zone starting on Aug. 30.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Saanich, B.C. delivery driver works 7 days a week to create library at his former elementary school in Ghana
Isaac Oduro will never forget the day he was doing deliveries and received a $100 tip. It's a kind of generosity he has emulated - and exceeded - in his efforts to raise funds for the library at his former elementary school.
-
Report calls for B.C.-wide investigation after systemic racism found in Prince George school board
An independent report has found systemic racism in a northern British Columbia school board and calls for a provincewide investigation of the issue.