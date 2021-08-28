Heat warning and weather advisory in effect

London, Ont. -

A Heat Warning and Weather Advisory remains in effect this weekend for Middlesex-London including Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka.

Daytime humidex values reaching upwards of 42 C.

Officials warn of heat illness especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Conditions will also be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Saturday.

These types of funnel clouds generate by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Officials with Environment Canada warning to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously.

Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High of 31 C. Low of 20 C.

A similar forecast Sunday. High of 32 C. Low of 19 C.

Sunny skies Monday. High of 29 C. Low of 15.

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs of 24 C and Lows dropping to 10 C.

Sunshine Thursday. High of 23 C. Low of 12 C.