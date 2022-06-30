Heat and humidity pushing through London region

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton, Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The two-day heat event is expected today and Canada Day Friday with maximum temperatures expected to reach near 32 C with overnight minimums near C.

Humidex values are expected to be in the mid-30s.

Environment Canada warns that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality with health risks being greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Thursday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.