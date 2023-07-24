Heat and humidity dominate in the London region this week
It could be a rainy start to the week in the London region with the chance for showers both Monday and Tuesday.
Sunshine will dominate mid-week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.
The humidity will be high on Monday, the high expected to be about 27 C but feeling like 31 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. High 27. Humidex 31.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing before morning. Low 17.
Tuesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.
Thursday: Sunny. High 31.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Aylmer police rescue ducklings, reunite family!
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of business groups urging Freeland to extend emergency loan repayment deadline
Business groups across Canada are pleading with the federal government to grant them more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Searchers continue to pump water from Nova Scotia field in search for flood missing
Workers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of a search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday.
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes tore past defences Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fuelled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
John Stamos says he tried to quit 'Full House' at first: 'I hated that show'
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Nova Scotia's premier vows to rebuild after severe flooding in the province, an ailing inmate is fighting for compassionate release and Twitter's logo changes to 'X'. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A 31-year-old has died and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Erin, Ont.
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
Youth tennis athletes play in Waterloo for Team Ontario qualifying tournament
The province's best 10 to 12 year-old tennis players were in town Sunday for a Team Ontario qualifying tournament.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Wyandotte Street crash
Windsor police say the driver of a sedan was charged after a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital on Wyandotte Street East.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after crash leaving establishment
Chatham-Kent police have charged a Dresden woman with impaired driving after a hitting another vehicle while leaving an establishment.
-
Humid week on the way for Windsor-Essex
Sunshine will dominate mid week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.
Barrie
-
Community raises $42k for international student killed in Barrie
The community rallied together in memory of Varsil Patel, who was killed while walking Big Bay Point and Leggott Ave.
-
An early morning crash between a transport and road sweeper on Highway 400 slowed traffic
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed, with only the shoulder open to traffic.
-
Simcoe County set to open first official cooling centre on Monday
The County of Simcoe and the City of Barrie are set to open the doors of the first centre to help the homeless cool off this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused in fatal downtown Sudbury stabbing expected to plead guilty
A man accused of murder in the December 2021 fatal stabbing in downtown Sudbury is expected to make a plea in court Monday.
-
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
-
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | O-Train expected to return-to-service by July 31
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
-
Hot and humid week ahead for Ottawa
A hot. humid day is in store for the capital Monday and should remain for the work week.
-
Water quality advisory continues for Casselman, Ont. tap water
A water quality advisory remains in effect for the municipality of Casselman, Ont., due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify man killed in Greektown shooting
A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
-
Most illegal eviction fines are less than one month's rent: Ontario NDP
Ontario’s rental market watchdog doesn’t often fine landlords for evicting tenants illegally — and when it does, most fines are under $2000, according to new data.
-
Scarborough man, 27, drowns in Trent River in Campbellford
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a Scarborough man drowned in the Trent River in Campbellford on Saturday.
Montreal
-
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
-
Quebec horror-fantasy book series to be adapted into a TV series
The Quebec book series "Les Contes interdits" (Forbidden Tales) will be adapted into a television series, the publisher Éditions AdA and production company Attraction announced.
-
Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police
A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Searchers continue to pump water from Nova Scotia field in search for flood missing
Workers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of a search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday.
-
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
-
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation to begin search for potential unmarked graves
Members of a western Manitoba First Nation were to gather this morning to start a critical month-long search in a good way.
-
Manitoba town celebrates 40th anniversary of miraculous 'Gimli Glider'
It's been 40 years since an extraordinary day for the people of Gimli, Manitoba.
-
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, another injured in downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a deadly assault in the downtown west end.
-
Assault victim taken to hospital from downtown Calgary
Calgary paramedics took one man to hospital on Monday from the downtown commercial core after he was found badly injured.
-
'It's pretty sleepy': Calgary Heritage byelection to fill vacant Conservative seat
A federal byelection is being held in Calgary on Monday to fill a seat left vacant since a Conservative MP called it quits last year, but the outcome isn't expected to have much of a ripple effect across the country.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians asked not to dial 911 over 'gas odour'
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is asking residents not to call 911 if they smell a natural gas odour in parts of the city.
-
Edmonton mom runs goalie camp for low-income families in honour of sons killed in 2016
An Edmonton mother is honouring the memory of her two sons by helping other kids play the sport they loved.
-
7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton
A 25-year-old man is facing charges over an early morning crash that sent seven people to hospital.
Vancouver
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
-
100 Brazilian firefighters deployed to Prince George fire centre
For the first time ever, a team from Brazil has joined the B.C. wildfire fight.