MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A heat warning has been issued ahead of sweltering weather expected over the weekend.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued the first heat warning of the summer season as Environment Canada called for highs of 31C on the weekend with Saturday's overnight low dropping to 20C.

Rain will move into the region on Monday bringing cooler weather.

Hot weather in late May has already prompted two heat alerts this year.

Public Health Inspector Randy Walker said in a statement, “The high UV index that we’re expecting to accompany these hot and sunny conditions will bring challenges of its own that people need to be aware of."

He added, "It will not only be key to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun, it will also be very important to cover exposed skin with light, loose-fitting clothes, and to use sunblock with an SPF of at least 30 to protect exposed skin.”

Additional tips for staying cool and information on heat-related illnesses are available here.

The warning takes effect Saturday and remains active until the temperatures begin to drop overnight into Monday.