Heartfelt performances for Ukraine at London's Aeolian Hall Thursday

Music for peace rang out at London’s Aeolian Hall Thursday evening as a concert in support of Ukrainian refugees drew a full house.

Among the crowd were three young brothers who recently fled the war.

Five-year-old Micheal Sirko, Stephan Sirko, 11, and Yevhenii Klymenko, 20, were introduced to the crowd before the music began.

“Hello to all of you, and thank you for coming here,” said Stephen in broken English. “…and supporting Ukraine,” added Yevhenii.

Their aunt, London artist Anya Romanenko has taken them in. “They were able to leave the country and came here,” she said “They’re staying with me now. Their parents are in Kyiv. There’s fighting. I hope I’m helping for them to feel their kids are safe.”

Artist Anya Romanenko and her nephews Michael Sirko and Stephen Sirko on March 24, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)

The concert attracted both local and international talents, including Canadian songstress Loreena McKennit, who headlined the bill. Aeolian Hall executive and artistic director Clark Bryan said no one hesitated when asked to come onboard.

“I’m so proud of the 27 soloists and the 57 choral singers who are part of this initiative, who have stepped up after a pandemic where they’ve been one of the hardest hit groups and be willing to donate their services.”

Aeolian Hall in London, Ont. on March 24, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)

This was the first of two nights for the concert, with Friday’s performance being live-streamed to viewers around the world. All of the proceeds go towards the International Red Cross efforts in Ukraine. The federal government has pledged to match donations.

“Last I looked yesterday morning we were well over $30,000,” said Bryan.

“At this point I’d like to raise 50 and make it a hundred. When you think about the number of people who have fled the country, the refugees, the people who are trapped by war, the LGBTQ community, all the minority communities who were students and things like that that haven’t been able to get out.”