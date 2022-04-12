Hearing and trial dates set in Nathaniel Veltman case

The man charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a London Muslim family will have his trial in the fall of 2023.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested after someone in a pick-up truck ran over and killed Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife, Hadiha, 44, his mother Talat, 74, and his daughter Yumna, 15, as they walked along Hyde Park Road in June. A nine-year-old son was injured and has since recovered from his injuries. Veltman is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with the boy.

The court has heard that the deaths were an act of terrorism and London police called it a hate crime.

Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser says dates have been set for legal proceedings by the courts. A Challenge to the Direct Indictment hearing is scheduled for May 19th with the trial set for September 5th of 2023.

A total of 12 weeks have been set aside for the trial which is expected to be held in front of Justice Renee Pomerance.

Meanwhile Veltman remains in custody at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.