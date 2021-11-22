Health unit to start offering vaccine appointments for ages 5-11 Tuesday

London, Ont. -

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those aged 5-11.

The announcement from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) comes as the province announced that appointments would be available Tuesday.

However, the MLHU uses their own booking system, which can be found here.

On Friday it was officially announced that the first COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11 was approved by Health Canada.

That means anyone born between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2010 is now eligible.

The first appointments are expected to take place before the end of the week.

To book an appointment follow this link or call 226-289-3560 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week.