Health unit to require its visitors wear medical masks beyond March 21

Even though the province is dropping most of its mask mandates next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will continue to ask its clients and visitors to continuing wearing one.

Those visiting area vaccination clinics, Citi Plaza offices, or other MLHU facilities are being asked to wear a medical grade mask.

Staffers will provide one if visitors don't have one.

Clients who choose not to wear a mask will be moved to an isolated area where services will be provided.

Visitors will also continue to be screened for COVID at MLHU facilities.

Most Ontario public mask mandates will end March 21, although they will still be required until April 27 on public transit, hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes and jails.