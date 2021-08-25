Health unit sees 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, no new deaths

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from 13 on Tuesday.

The total number of cases for the region now stands at 13,217 with 12,752 resolved, leaving 232 active cases.

There are no new deaths being reported by the MLHU Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 233 following a new fatality Tuesday, a man in his 60s.

There are 3,777 cases involving a variant of concern and 233 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the region.

Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed 660 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's 486 new infections.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities: