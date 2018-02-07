

CTV London





Another cold weather alert has been issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit - the fifth of 2018.

The temperature is expected to drop to the -15°C threshold Wednesday night and to remain cold for the next three nights, the Middlesex-London Health Unit said.

Officials are reminding those planning to spend time outdoors to take precautions and dress for the conditions to avoid cold-related injuries. The alert will remain in place until Saturday.

“Even though cold temperatures like these are an expected part of winter, we often underestimate the impact it can have on our bodies. With proper planning and foresight there’s no reason why we can’t prevent cold-related health concerns and injuries,” said Randy Walker, public health inspector.

"Being aware of local weather forecasts and dressing for the conditions are important steps in preventing cold-related injuries, like hypothermia and frostbite."