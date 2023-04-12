Health unit advises community of a confirmed hepatitis A case

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is investigating a case of hepatitis A. The case was confirmed by their laboratory on Tuesday.

The individual lives in London, Ont, and works at the Tim Hortons located at 1825 Adelaide St. N.

Health unit investigators have concluded their illness was acquired while travelling outside of Canada.

“Public health was notified of this case late Tuesday evening. We are speaking with close contacts directly but advising anyone who visited the Tim Hortons at 1825 Adelaide Street North within the last month to watch for signs and symptoms,” said Dr. Joanne Kearon, Public Health Resident Physician with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “In this case, the risk is very low to the community because the individual practiced proper hand hygiene and wore gloves while preparing food. However, if symptoms develop, individuals are directed to contact their healthcare provider.”

MLHU advises that hepatitis A is spread by the fecal-oral route. This typically happens by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water. Spread can also occur between people living in the same house or through sexual contact with an infected person.

Symptoms:

-Fever

-Body aches

-Stomach pain

-Nausea, fatigue

-Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes)

-Dark (tea coloured) urine

MLHU said if you develop any of these symptoms, stay home and contact your healthcare provider.