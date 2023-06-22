Health board approves next steps in establishing supervised consumption sites in Elgin, Oxford

Another step has been taken in tackling the opioid crisis in Oxford and Elgin counties. The board of health for Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has voted unanimously in favour of moving forward with the second phase of developing supervised consumption sites in the region.

The next steps involve seeking out suitable locations for the sites, and reaching out to community partners.

A feasibility study by SWPH indicated preference for downtown areas of Woodstock and St. Thomas, but not necessarily on the main streets, rather on side streets.

Consideration will also be given to establishing mobile sites which would provide access to those in the rural parts of the region.

According to the feasibility study, the local rate of opioid related emergency department visits rose to 1.5 times the provincial rate in 2021, while the rate of hospitalizations was double the provincial rate in 2021.

The study also said the rate of opioid-related deaths increased quicker than emergency department visits and hospitalizations, more than doubling between 2019 and 2021, surpassing the provincial rate.

Opioid related deaths rose to 21.9 per 100,000 population locally in 2021, compared to the provincial rate of 19.4 per 100,000 population in 2021.