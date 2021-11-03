Head-on collision north of Strathroy sends two to hospital

North Middlesex, Ont. -

Two pickup trucks slammed into each other head on along Petty Street, near McCubbin Road northeast of Strathroy.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Both vehicles suffered serious front-end damage, with airbags fully deployed.

Initial reports indicate both drivers suffered serious injuries, but those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash happened at bend on Petty but a cause has not been identified by Middlesex OPP.

A long line of afternoon travellers, most heading east on Petty, were able to take a small dirt road that leads to McCubbin, skirting around the accident scene.

Petty was closed for about two hours while the OPP conducted their investigation and vehicles were removed.