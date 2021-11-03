Head-on collision north of Strathroy sends two to hospital
Two pickup trucks were involved in a head-on crash north of Strathroy, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)
North Middlesex, Ont. -
Two pickup trucks slammed into each other head on along Petty Street, near McCubbin Road northeast of Strathroy.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Both vehicles suffered serious front-end damage, with airbags fully deployed.
Initial reports indicate both drivers suffered serious injuries, but those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The crash happened at bend on Petty but a cause has not been identified by Middlesex OPP.
A long line of afternoon travellers, most heading east on Petty, were able to take a small dirt road that leads to McCubbin, skirting around the accident scene.
Petty was closed for about two hours while the OPP conducted their investigation and vehicles were removed.