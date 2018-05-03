

OPP are investigating a fatal collision Thursday. on Highway 3 near Aylmer.

Police say an eastbound pick-up truck and a westbound sedan collided head-on around 9:45 a.m. on the highway between Hacienda Road and Springfield Road in Malahide Township.

They say the man driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital via land ambulance with serious injuries.

Talbot Line is expected to remain closed to traffic between Hacienda Road and Springfield Road for several hours.