LONDON, ONT -- A 72-year-old Sarnia man is out nearly $1,000 after he ignored a warning from police to stay quarantined after returning home from travel.

Sarnia police first received a complaint about the man a week ago after he was reported for not self-isolating upon returning to Canada.

Police issued him a warning and said he could be charged if he didn’t follow the rules.

On Monday police received another tip advising that the man was still not complying with the quarantine. Officers therefore issued him a ticket worth $750 and a surcharge that brought the total to $880.

Sarnia police say they will continue to try and educate the public during the pandemic, however if people refuse to comply with warnings or the rule then charges will be laud.

The COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at 1-877-4-SARNIA (1-877-472-7642). Members of the public can report their concerns, from within Sarnia, by email to covid@sarnia.ca