LONDON, ON -- Condolences are pouring in for a London Homeless man who has passed away.

Mick Watson, who was known for being seen around town with his loveable dog Bender, died this past week.

CTV News introduced our viewers to Mick two years ago, when his best friend Bender was lured away by a stranger. But fortunately, the two were reunited when a volunteer-based group, K-9 ground search, helped reunited the dog with his rightful owner Mick.

In a post shared about Mick’s passing on Facebook, he is being remembered for his kindness and love for his furry partner, Bender.

Commenters are reflecting on the type of relationship they had with Mick.

Adrienne Blackport writes, “I loved seeing this guy and his wonderful puppy. This is so heartbreaking".

Jessica Lambert adds “Thinking of everyone, especially Mick’s family. He was such a great person”.

Trishy Jean said “I spoke to him many times in Argyle Mall parking lot. Thoughts are with his family and friends”.

According to the Facebook post, Bender the dog, is being well cared for by family.