'He was so fast': Witness blames street racing for crash in south London

A dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor is fueling outrage.

“Driving like he was [in] ‘Fast and the Furious’, like he was so fast!” described Lacy Boyle who witnessed the crash at the corner of Wonderland Road and the Bradley Road extension.

Boyle was travelling northbound with her family at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

“I was driving down Wonderland and they guy in the grey car comes zipping past me and goes around two or three other cars, turns and smacks into the white car,” she said.

Boyle explained that the northbound grey sedan was unable to negotiate a right-hand turn onto Bradley — slamming into the front of a white sedan waiting at the stoplight.

“It’s scary. It’s stressful. I'm still shaking,” she told CTV News. “He's putting not only my family's lives in danger, but everybody else’s."

Firefighters at the scene said no one was transported to hospital.

About a dozen young adults gathered at the scene, some of whom removed items from the white car, refused to speak to CTV News about the crash.

Police have yet to say if any charges will be laid.